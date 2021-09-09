So you don’t trust the government? Then please, talk to your doctor
I believe those who haven’t gotten vaccinated don’t trust the government.
Why? Look how well the Afghanistan withdrawal went. People were deplaning during take-off, reducing the need for masks and vaccinations when they got to the airport. Brilliant! How can anybody get upset over that.
The Senate wasted four years trying to impeach the president. Our senators are pushing legislation to “protect” our rivers, however the primary threat to our rivers is fire and their bill will make it more difficult to implement projects to prevent fires.
DeFazio takes credit for weaning America off of foreign oil, as he works to put our transportation system dependent on China, and we are again importing oil tanks to Biden. Think that has anything to do with our rising fuel costs?
It gets worse at the state level.
Our governor punishes people trying to support their families during the pandemic. Her message is clear: Don’t operate a business without her approval, but if you want to join a Portland riot, go ahead. Masks are optional. Be careful with fire, not because she’s worried about someone losing their business. She just doesn’t want any greenhouse gasses generated until she finds a way to tax them.
On the bright side, our mayor is doing a great job of protecting us from chickens.
Not a whole lot from our leaders to earn people’s trust is there. No wonder people aren’t getting vaccinated. Wouldn’t it be great to see some sane legislation. It won’t come from the clowns in office now.
For those who haven’t been vaccinated, talk to your doctor.
(1) comment
There's been a lot of coulda done, shoulda done statements, and a lot of 20/20 hindsight going around. We can't change the past and must move forward in our actions.
The majority of the world has been trying to stop the spread of this disease for over 18 months now. The closest thing to a magic solution is vaccination. Unfortunately, too many believe the disease to be not real or not fatal. Some actually believe that this crisis will evaporate once Trump is reelected...ironically, some with that mentality were saying COVID was a Dem hoax that would disappear right after the November 2020 election; some of these people are in my family, so I'm not making it up.
If you have chosen not to be vaccinated out of stubbornness or distrust, then you are part of the problem. If you have been in those longer vaccination lines I see at pharmacies recently, thank you for being part of the solution.
There is no perfect answer or path of action -- the only goal should be success at stopping the spread of this virus. It's going to take a coordinated effort, and that effort begins with vaccinations, but now includes continuing with social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of medical exam masks or KN95 masks (NOT those worthless face shields). For a brief moment I wanted to trust that every unmasked person I encountered was vaccinated, but now we know that wasn't the truth. If we all actively help fight this pandemic we should be able to conquer it with fewer infected, and much fewer deaths.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.