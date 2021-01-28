Facebook and Twitter have taken it upon themselves to censor conservative opinion. They are both social media, and have opened their web sites for public expression. Denying opinions or expressions which oppose their views, in my opinion, violates citizens’ rights protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution. The prerequisite for being a member of their platforms, as I recall, did not include being in agreement with their liberal opinion or agenda. It’s too bad other major corporate CEOs, including those in our major news resources and those in academia, are using similar censorship and making reprisals on those of different opinion. Actions based on opinions and conclusions from limited information, accepting theories for fact, can be dangerous, the result being unintended consequences. Facts are absolute. Conclusions based on theories should be subject to scrutiny. The next bit of evidence or information may prove a conclusion wrong. Having a science major, I learned very early that a true scientist keeps an open mind. Squelching the expression of opinion in the public sector of our country is un-American. Ignoring lawlessness is also un-American.
Our government makes laws to protect the innocent and their property from evil doers. We find ourselves in a strange political environment today. Many of our Representatives and those with governmental authority are ignoring lawlessness. Just remember, lawlessness (anarchy) leads to tyranny. The consequence: the end of personal liberty and freedom as we have known it; the squelching of opinion and the freedom of speech.
Paul A. Dewhirst, Jr
Roseburg
(1) comment
Mr. Dewhirst, I agree with you. Lawlessness (anarchy) does lead to tyranny. The illegal assault upon the capital that resulted in 5 deaths on January 6 and several more following, was a response to the call of a would-be tyrant and his enablers to overthrow a legal election where Joe Biden received 7 million more votes than the incumbent, Unfortunately, it took the near toppling of our democracy before social media banned the voices that consistently lied in an effort to overthrow our government. They are not silencing conservative voices. They are refusing to be the microphone for seditionists and traitors. It's about time. Conservatives who believe in America and the rule of law have nothing to worry about.
