When I interviewed with Smith College and Mount Holyoke, I was told if I could get a D with Professor Hoar, I could sweep A's with them. I pulled off a B minus, he forever changed me from a damsel in distress, to a responsible adult with reasoning skills.
After day three in his Western Civilization course I approached him and said, “I have not one clue what your talking about”. He told me “Get a recorder and write, word for word, everything I say in class, get an Oxford dictionary, when you get home listen to the recording, check your notes and look up every word you don't understand, if you miss one word in a sentence it can shift the meaning and distort the context.” He also told me, “In order to solve a problem, personal or global, you must find how every one of these things affect the problem: Geography, sociology, political climate, religious ideologies, cultural norms, financial stability, psychology, educational levels of the people deciding and voting, the majority and minority, gender norms, age of the situation, how long it has prevailed, resources available, technology, employment and overall health of populations.
People and governments rarely deeply investigate problems. We, at most, seek only three layers when there are, at least, 15. People are not lazy at work but lazy regarding solution seeking. If people and governments, as a general rule, would use the above inquisitive method, we would get to the bottom of personal and global problems. When your ready to go to that easy three layer answer, stop and try to think as Professor Hoar might suggest, be brilliant, without that, we shall get a D and settle for mediocrity and revisiting repetitive problems.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
Yours is a very thorough insight, Tracy. You learned at a level most cannot even comprehend. I'm at that place feeling it's all too broken and now only take comfort from the words of Neil deGrasse Tyson: "In five-billion years, as the Sun begins to die, its outer layers of glowing plasma will expand stupendously, engulfing the orbits of Mercury, then Venus, as the charred ember that was once the oasis of life called Earth vaporizes in the vacuum of space. Have a nice day!"
How many people in our Congress know the whole Constitution - even though they swore to protect it?
