I was very disappointed to see that the City of Roseburg's Commission for the Homeless decided that they could not open a warming center. The reasons given were that it would take a month to staff with volunteers and that health department approval would be unlikely. I have some thoughts about this.
First of all, trying to fix a systemic problem with volunteers is not feasible. The Dream Center, Housing First Umpqua and other organizations do excellent work with their dedicated volunteers. However, they can only do so much. Are the Public Works department, the police department and other government entities expected to do their work with volunteers? No, because these services are considered a priority. The homeless have never been a priority. They are voiceless and (we would like them to be) invisible.
Second, it does not make sense that the health department would not approve a site with social distancing, masks and other protocols that have allowed businesses, churches and schools to re-open.
Third, I suggest the commission refocus on a low barrier shelter, again with paid permanent staff. Giving people a warm place to sleep for the night is certainly a step up from being in the cold, but a (temporary) home would help these folks have some semblance of normalcy and a chance to rebuild their lives.
Fourth, if the County and City could work together pooling resources, other options, such as tiny homes or other individual shelters would be possible.
The commission consists of some of the most knowledgeable and powerful people in our community. I hope they can use their assets to help our neediest population as soon as possible.
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
