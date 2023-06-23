I am wondering, if people have forgotten some really basic things about the United States. I have paid attention to any number of indicators and signs of so many ideas. Take for instances this paper. We can choose to read or not read the paper and we can submit opinions. We should be thankful for the opportunity to be able to choose, vote and make valid decisions about items. If we want to complain, we can do so.
Although I firmly have certain ideals and so on, if someone else does not agree-great.
The business about the flags at the VA is interesting. At the local level we can often make change. The state and federal levels are under direction of the persons way higher up. Unfortunately, that may be a political party with one agenda or another. It happens.
Basically, the various levels of management at state and federal facilities have little say in policy matters. If for instance, the manager of the local VA hospital does not like a directive such as a certain flag, the manager has little or no recourse other than to say no. That person's job is then in a great deal of peril.
When I was in the military there were plenty of times when my enthusiasm ranked about zero for the things I was ordered to do. Fact was I agreed to be there and that was that. My enthusiasm, amounted to so what, get going-nice!
The larger organization deems something legal and within reasonable perimeters the worker does it or leaves. Don't have to like it, but that is how it is sometimes.
Taking a job, implies agreement to working under certain legal conditions and circumstances. That is what is at work here.
