It never ceases to amaze me the liberal democratic mentality on political issues along with the jabs of calling Republicans dictators and accusing the party of "up-ending" common sense and decency.
First of all, for the Yoncalla Democrat to support the FBI is typical of the party. Recent history shows that FBI integrity and honesty is full of holes. This is the organization that admitted to ignoring a warning that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz might attack a school, failing to act on a call just weeks before Cruz allegedly carried out a shooting rampage at a high school in South Florida.
Also, intentionally contaminating and destroying the crime scene of the Lavoy Finicum murder. FBI agent W. Joseph Astarita fired two shots at Finicum as he exited the vehicle. Even though Astarita lied about taking the shots, testifying under oath that he couldn't remember if he fired his weapon. You know as well as I do that if anyone ever fired upon another person they would never forget it. He was later acquitted for making false statements and obstructing justice.
I guarantee you the Republican Party is not behind this FBI behavior and who would believe that an FBI investigation would be an honest one?
Our democratic POTUS is bound and determined to spend $300 billions to forgive college loans and make all of us who bought and paid for our educations pay for theirs. We have 225,000 illegal southern border crossing daily speckled with murdering criminals and our governor releasing the same from prison.
The difference between our parties, whether you want to believe it or not, is that if a Republican doesn't want a gun, they don't buy one. If a Democrat doesn't want a gun, they don't want anyone to have one.
