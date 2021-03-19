A few years ago, we were seated at the bar in a restaurant in Bend since regular seating was not available. I struck up a conversation with a gentleman sitting next to me, he was an out-of-town contractor doing a job in town. Since I am a retired General Contractor we had something to talk about. He paid and left before we were finished and when I asked for our bill the bar tender said that the person I was talking with paid our bill. Pretty nice huh?
Well, last Tuesday my wife and I were having lunch at Blac-N- Bleu Bistro, outside of course. I noticed a group of younger people across from us but not close enough to talk with. I had my “Veteran for Trump” cap on so before we had finished our server pointed out a gentleman that paid our bill. It turned out to be a handsome fellow with a substantial black beard that was part of the young group I mentioned.
Of course, I went over to thank him for his action to which he thanked me for my military service. He asked about when I was in and what service. I replied that I had joined the Army right out of high school in 1950 and served three years . My wife Jeanne was standing next to me and I failed to introduce her and stating that we have been married for 63 years.
So, all in not lost, there are still some really nice and appreciated people out there.
William D. Smith
Roseburg
