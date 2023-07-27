‘Sound of Freedom’ is a must-see film

Roger Shaffer

Canyonville

Momos
Well, they've made $125 million so far from the film. That means a lot of people, and not all Quazies, are more aware of child trafficking. I don't care whose tactics they use if in the end it helps stop the buying and selling of children for sex. That is the absolute worst of humanity.

lwo
I’ll watch it when it’s available for streaming and after all of the angry Q Anon folks stop telling me I need to watch it. If the main actor hadn’t linked it to Q Anon, I’d be way more ready to watch it now.

Also, the first half of this “letter” reads like a press release. Who just knows the initial box office earnings of a Lord of the Rings movie?

CitizenJoe
The Atlantic had a nice piece on the film:

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/07/sound-of-freedom-qanon-culture-war/674832/

Much of the criticism related to the considerable exaggeration of Ballard's achievements; but that is kinda Hollywood's stock in trade.

Nevertheless:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7a3qw/a-famed-anti-sex-trafficking-group-has-a-problem-with-the-truth

I'll watch it on a screen at home, when available. I haven't been in a theater in more than twenty years. I won't break that streak for Oppenheimer, either.

mword
Some reviews ....

"The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer"

'Sound of Freedom': Box Office Triumph for QAnon Believers"

'It's a stomach-turning experience, fetishizing the torture of its child victims and lingering over lush preludes to their sexual abuse"

"Backed by Donald Trump, Operation Underground Railroad has flourished in the age of QAnon. But not all of its stories hold up to scrutiny."

"Then there are the scenes in which actual child actors perform being prepped for provocative pictures by adult groomers. What are the ethics of depiction here?"

