Twenty-first century slavery takes many forms and too often gets lost in the cracks of media attention.
For this reason I have a movie suggestion for your consideration, “Sound of Freedom.”
The subject of the film is child trafficking, one of the great humanitarian tragedies of our time. While an explosive subject, the story is told in a sensitive way that will be applauded by almost all viewers. (SOF has a rare 99% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.)
Although the film has a modest budget and has been largely ignored by liberal reviewers and media, SOF has roared through $120 million in ticket sales. After three weeks in theaters, it continues to attract strong audiences through “word of mouth” advertising. It is on pace to exceed ticket sales of every Academy Award best picture winning film since “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” from 2004.
Some pundits have tried to denigrate the film based on politics. But I would suggest that people who promote this idea have almost not certainly seen the film. There is virtually no mention of any political party, any U.S. elected official, or the current conditions on our southern border.
Some will try to dismiss the child trafficking issue. But based on my personal experience, it is very real. Even living in small-town Douglas County, I have had personal contact with young people from four continents whose lives have been touched by the horrific tragedy of trafficking.
Many who see “Sound of Freedom” will be touched by genuine empathy and will have an experience that will stay with them long after they exit the theater.
(4) comments
Well, they've made $125 million so far from the film. That means a lot of people, and not all Quazies, are more aware of child trafficking. I don't care whose tactics they use if in the end it helps stop the buying and selling of children for sex. That is the absolute worst of humanity.
I’ll watch it when it’s available for streaming and after all of the angry Q Anon folks stop telling me I need to watch it. If the main actor hadn’t linked it to Q Anon, I’d be way more ready to watch it now.
Also, the first half of this “letter” reads like a press release. Who just knows the initial box office earnings of a Lord of the Rings movie?
The Atlantic had a nice piece on the film:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/07/sound-of-freedom-qanon-culture-war/674832/
Much of the criticism related to the considerable exaggeration of Ballard's achievements; but that is kinda Hollywood's stock in trade.
Nevertheless:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7a3qw/a-famed-anti-sex-trafficking-group-has-a-problem-with-the-truth
I'll watch it on a screen at home, when available. I haven't been in a theater in more than twenty years. I won't break that streak for Oppenheimer, either.
Some reviews ....
"The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer"
'Sound of Freedom': Box Office Triumph for QAnon Believers"
'It's a stomach-turning experience, fetishizing the torture of its child victims and lingering over lush preludes to their sexual abuse"
"Backed by Donald Trump, Operation Underground Railroad has flourished in the age of QAnon. But not all of its stories hold up to scrutiny."
"Then there are the scenes in which actual child actors perform being prepped for provocative pictures by adult groomers. What are the ethics of depiction here?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.