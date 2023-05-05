I would like to thank Audrey Squires for maintaining a positive campaign for the Glide school board and for her valuable contributions during her current service on the Glide school board. Her recent guest column in The News-Review reminded us all to focus on students when thinking about school board races and clarified the role of the school board members.
At the April 19 Glide school board meeting, Audrey brought forward several positive topics, including an idea for improving support for middle school students through mentorships from high school students, a discussion on adding a student representative to the board, and a discussion on how to improve the public comment process. All of these were in response to feedback from the public. Audrey listens and then takes action to make improvements; she is a wonderful addition to our school board. It saddens me that certain people in our community want to focus on the negativity rather than celebrating all of the positives of our volunteer board members and our outstanding school district.
At the March 15 school board meeting, Audrey lined up a presentation from Thrive Umpqua so that the school district could form a partnership with that nonprofit to improve student and staff well-being at no cost to the school district.
I look forward to the positive attitude, great ideas and community partnerships that Audrey will continue to bring to our school district if elected in May.
