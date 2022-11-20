Oregonians, what is it with you? Since the passing of Measure 114, gun sales in Oregon have soared. And several Oregon county sheriffs, elected by the people to uphold the laws of the United States Constitution and our state laws, have vowed that they will not enforce the new measure.
The three proposals of that measure are going to make it more difficult for some to purchase firearms. And that is greatly needed. Since the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in 1999, 169 people, mostly children, have been murdered in mass shootings. But apparently many Oregonians, and these criminal sheriffs who are not going to enforce a gun reform measure, care little for children who have been murdered.
You are not going to lose your guns, Oregonians. Americans have been carrying guns since the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock. Guns were, and always will be, unfortunately, a part of American culture. And your Second Amendment rights.
Passing gun reform laws has nothing to do with those rights. That amendment, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, will never be infringed. But protecting citizens from mass murders with new gun reform laws should be infringed.
So, to you, Oregon county sheriffs. One word of advice. You have been elected to serve the laws of the state of Oregon. And that now means serving the law of Measure 114. As former Vice President Mike Pence said in a recent interview, it does not take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law. You won’t do it for Oregonians? Then you should all be recalled.
