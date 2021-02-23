On the heels of President Biden's promised anti-gun push, Salem Democrats are about to ram through two bills, SB 585 and SB 554, which taken together will effectively do away with the right of self defense. The state pre-emption law protects citizens from random capricious gun restrictions emanating from any local jurisdiction that one happened to be in. It will be canceled. A patchwork of restricted places will be put in place making it virtually impossible to travel freely without being in violation. The process for opposing this has been made as complicated as possible. There are no high fences topped with razor wire or patrolling National Guardsmen yet in Salem like in Biden's town, but it is closed to the public. Only malicious intent, not data, is behind this latest attack on the law abiding and the second amendment by our "law makers."
Mike Heath
Myrtle Creek
(2) comments
Think it was trump's town when the fence around the building.
Think it was trump's town when the fences went up around the capital.
