I am writing to you about The State of Oregon's seemingly lack of concern for the safety of our children.
This August our family will mark another year on a horrible anniversary. On a hot August day 20 years ago my 4-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were kidnapped by Kevin Mitchell Bungarner. My 4 year-old-daughter was violently sexually assaulted. He was tried and convicted but recently the State of Oregon has allowed him to change his name to Mitchell Golden and set a release date for August.
He will be allowed to walk amongst us and our children and a simple Google search will no longer connect him with his crimes. You won't know the heinous acts this man committed against children.
The State of Oregon is releasing a violent sexual predator into your community with a rebranding and that is extremely concerning. I am sure to many other parents of the community this is just as alarming. There is no amount of good behavior that should quantify early release for a violent sexual predator of children, let alone, allowing him to rebrand himself to hide amongst us.
This year, my children will be aware that Oregon has decided their safety and well being are insignificant and the justice they were promised when this monster was sent to prison was a lie. Kevin Bumgarner aka Mitchell Golden is the same unrepentant predator he was when he was sentenced to prison 20 years ago. Please keep a closer eye on your children. It only takes a second for their lives to forever be changed.
I plea with citizens and lawmakers in Oregon to consider the safety of the children and stop the early release of violent sexual predators and stop allowing them name changes.
(1) comment
I'm so sorry your family suffered in this terrible way. Thank you for telling us this sexual offender has changed his name to Mitchell Golden.
For anyone interested, here's a link that describes this unspeakable crime about midway down the page. This guy belongs in prison for life.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/or-court-of-appeals/1618055.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.