Shame on the Teacher's Union. They have apparently pushed their way past the elderly on getting their COVID-19 vaccine first. The risk of severe illness increases with age. A 70-year old is about four times more likely to die than a 60-year-old and seven times more likely than a 50-year-old. Age is also a bigger risk factor than underlying health conditions. There's no reason a 25-year-old teacher should get a shot before a 65-year-old.
Richard Hector
Roseburg
When you say "There's no reason a 25-year-old teacher should get a shot before a 65-year-old," I choose to differ.
I know I don't speak for the elderly, but I'm a 65 year old who is willing to let teachers receive their vaccination before me. That's because I'm lucky enough to be able to protect myself from infection until teachers are vaccinated. Teachers who are forced to expose themselves to others as part of their job don't have those same protections no matter how many face masks everyone wears. Teachers have more at risk than I do. They have their own families and livelihoods that are at risk if they catch the virus. Certainly more risk than many people like me who can isolate and protect myself for the sake of children's education and the teachers that provide it.
No. They did not "push." Here is the CDC:
Phase 1b
Frontline essential workers such as fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.)
People aged 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 75 years and older who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1a.
Phase 1c
People aged 65—74 years because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 65—74 years who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1a.
People aged 16—64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
Other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.
