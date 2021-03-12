In Response to Dave Geddes' latest false allegation..
Mr. Geddes has a looooooong history of false allegations and consipiracy theories directed at the County and more specifically, the Commissioners. In every single situation, Mr. Geddes fails to get the facts straight and makes wild allegations with no actual supporting evidence. His latest rant is no different. The Commissioners don't even approve event permits as he suggests, and there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the outdoor event in question contributed to the spread of Covid-19. There is however evidence to suggest that the training and experience provided by these events for local First Responders and Search and Rescue Volunteers is invaluable. Just ask them.. There is also eveidence to suggest that these events are great for the local economy.. Stop by the Lookingglass Store, buy a snack and a beverage, and ask them how business was last Saturday!! Also, contact the local chapter of the Untied Way and ask them how grateful they are for the funds being raised by Champagne Creek Ranch with these events. Champagne Creek Ranch is doing a fantastic job!
Chris Boice
Roseburg
Editor's Note: Chris Boice is a Douglas County Commissioner.
(3) comments
Next, Commissioner Boice is going to say he didn't "approve" the application for the $144,200 he received from the federal Paycheck Protection Program for the 17 people he claims to employ.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/boice-business-investments-inc-6390617002
What both parties failed to mention is that Virgle Osborne is also Chair of the Douglas County Planning Commissioner, which gives this entire incident a definite look of conflict of interest. And besides what about the noise impact on all the existing 40 plus adjacent landowners who are paying taxes to enjoy the peace and quiet of a rural setting ?
I find it a bit amusing and ironic when things/events are going on that technically shouldn't be happening that a commisioner can always say with 100 percent accuracy that new cases didn't originate from the said event when there isn't enough tracing being done to support those claims.
Also if you're going to oust someone as a liar, might wanna take a look at yourself first. If Boice had a nose that grew everytime he made a "scientific claim" when the public evidence and facts lacks the information to support it, he'd have a nose longer than pinocchio! Bottom line, if you don't like something, don't read it!
