Twice now, you have voted to injure veterans. That's two strikes too many. How on Earth can you look any veteran in the eye? Ever?
You are the elected United States Representative for Oregon’s Second Congressional District — which includes the southern part of Douglas County and more than 70% of Oregon’s land area. You represent the many thousands of veterans who live in this vast district, the families and friends who love them, and every American citizen here who respects and honors their service. You did not serve in the military; you did manage to avoid serving during the Vietnam War era.
In March of last year, you voted against the PACT Act that provides medical care for veterans who were injured by inhaling poisons from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Strike one.
Now you have voted to cut the VA budget by 22%. Veterans —like myself— who receive their care through the VA know that the VA is already underfunded, understaffed, and under assault by people who want to privatize the VA.
Representative Bentz, I know you are on record as opposing all government healthcare. That would include Medicare, of course; it would include all of military medicine (where I practiced medicine for decades), and the VA health care system.
Your vote to cut VA funding is yet another betrayal of veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.