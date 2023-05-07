I am happy to write this letter of support for Twila McDonald on her reelection to the Umpqua Community College board of directors. Over her last four years of public service, Twila has been committed to strengthening UCC partnerships with area K-12 schools, while supporting the needed increases, partnerships and learning opportunities in trade sector and career and technical education workforce jobs.

