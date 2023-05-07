I am happy to write this letter of support for Twila McDonald on her reelection to the Umpqua Community College board of directors. Over her last four years of public service, Twila has been committed to strengthening UCC partnerships with area K-12 schools, while supporting the needed increases, partnerships and learning opportunities in trade sector and career and technical education workforce jobs.
During Twila’s tenure on the board, she has been able to work with her fellow board members to hire a new UCC President, Rachel Pokrandt. With direction, President Pokrandt began by hosting listening sessions with over 50 local industry partners and employers to better understand workforce needs in the region. Twila was part of the UCC board team that launched the Friday Career Academy program, where students gain valuable credentials while in high school. With these credits, these students can continue on to college or seek opportunities to transition directly into careers.
Twila was also part of the board team that adopted a new tuition structure, where students enter UCC with a fixed tuition rate for three years from their time of enrollment, making it easier to plan for college expenses. She supports the launching of seven new medical career programs including radiology technician, licensed nurse practitioner, and respiratory therapy assistant. She also would like to expand CTE opportunities with the addition of advanced manufacturing programs in robotics, automation, machine learning, and electronics, while increasing dual credit programs for Douglas County high school students to be able to take college courses while still in high school.
Twila continues to be student focused and a valued member of the UCC Board. It is a pleasure to work with her and her board team for the residents of the district and I support her re-election to the UCC Board.
