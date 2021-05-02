We have a new take one leave one library at 2633 NE Bloomfield court, Roseburg. In the previous article, I didn't share our address. Come by and share a story, check out the Crooked library and the murals on our fence. See you soon.
Bruce Eastman
Roseburg
