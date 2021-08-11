Why are so many unvaccinated Douglas County residents not helping slow down and possibly stop the viruses we have among us. In the past three days, over 250 residents have contracted the virus and most of them are unvaccinated.
One friend of mine said he did not get a vaccine shot because the governor and our president asked them to. Not belonging to any political party, it is impossible for me to understand such stupidity. Even our previous president boasted about getting his vaccine shot.
The health experts, who daily ask the unvaccinated to get their shot, must be getting tired of saying the same plea over and over. But they know that the more people who get vaccinated, the less sickness and deaths we will have.
So come on Douglas County. Let's cut down on the number of virus cases and deaths. Some of the cases could be your friends, neighbors, co-workers or even family members.
Gerald Lewis
Sutherlin
