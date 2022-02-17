In a letter to the editor published on Feb. 15 in The News Review on the topic of abortion and COVID vaccines, the author states that when a person has an abortion, “her choice physically affects no one but her… she is the only one who will suffer any physical consequences.” Following this logic, if while at the stage of her own life cycle when she had existed in her mother’s womb the author was aborted, she would not have suffered any “physical consequences.” No? But she certainly would have suffered the loss of her one shot at having a life as well as the opportunity to present her opinions on anti-vaxxers and abortion!

Michael Whitehead

Roseburg

NJ
NJ

Michael, following your logic, had the author been aborted she as a human organism would never have existed. In other words, and according to your book, your God would have placed her spark of spirit to another fetus born. Follow your book, but don't for a minute dispute that not everyone believes in your book.

