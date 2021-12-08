Like many of my friends, I have been doing a lot of sorting lately, with lots of reflection on what is enough and how much I really need to be content. And I find I’m not really wanting to jump on the shopping bandwagon this year. Two reasons - first, I’ve got enough stuff and most of my friends do too, and second, it’s not good for the planet.
Once our basic needs are met (food, shelter, clothing, transport, with reasonable comfort and beauty) more stuff doesn’t usually bring more joy. What really makes us happy is to be of service, to feel and express gratitude and to savor our connections with each other and the small wonders of each day.
Each thing we buy, whether online or in a store, has an environmental and social cost. Consider the source of materials, how they are grown or mined or made, the workers at every stage, the transport with the pollution it creates, the packaging and where it ends up—the hidden costs.
So I conclude it’s best to:
1. Buy small and local, keep the carbon footprint low and support the neighborhood economy
2. Purchase long lasting items so they don’t have to be replaced every year. We don’t really need the latest version of everything every year.
3. Make my own gifts or buy vintage, skipping all the carbon pollution in buying something new.
4. Give experiences, not stuff. The most welcome gift is my time - the gift of a few hours help with a project, or a trip together to somewhere nearby.
5. Consider a gift that supports a charity, perfect for the friend who really has all they want and would enjoy being remembered this way.
The planet needs us to shop less. Do we really need all this stuff? Just when we finally cleared out the cupboards and garage! So why not pause, consider the real costs, and spend less of our hard earned money on more stuff. Happy heartfelt holidays to all!
Gnome gifting ideas borrowed with gratitude from a recent Greenpeace email.
