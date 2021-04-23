Because of the mistaken use of a gun in Minnesota and the shooting of the 13-year-old who may or may not have had a gun, my thoughts are about tasers and guns.
Are tasers as good as guns for knocking people down without killing them? Would it be better to have tasers the first use in an emergency rather than a killing gun?
Perhaps the taser should be on the right side of a right-handed person rather than a gun to be used first, and the gun as a last resort.
Would a policeman facing a man with a fun have a chance of getting a man down without killing him using a taser, or would he be at higher risk himself?
If they changed the placement of the gun it would be hard to relearn if the policeman would have long been taught the other placement.
Taser first, gun as a last resort?
Is it possible that police should always wear a shirt that is armored? Is there a fabric that could be comfortably worn that would do such a thing?
Mary Ann Wilcox
Roseburg
