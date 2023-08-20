Following redistricting, Glide residents ended up with U.S. Congressman Cliff Bentz as their representative. He claimed, while campaigning, that he would be a conservative who would represent rural Oregon residents. We were hopeful.
While Congress is out in August 2023, Bentz claimed he would be holding town halls in all 20 counties he represents. On July 28, I called his southern Oregon office and was told they did not know dates and locations. I asked who would know, the man who answered hung up on me. I called back, got voicemail, left my name, phone number, and requested dates and locations again.
On Aug. 4, I spoke with two volunteers at the Douglas County Republican Headquarters and I told them my experience with Bentz’s southern Oregon office. They offered to make the same request, calling from the headquarter’s office phone. The man who answered was unable to give dates and locations of meetings. The volunteer requested a return call and she was told that he was unable to call her back due to campaign finance laws. She then gave them my name and phone number and asked Bentz’s office to get back to me.
I called four more times, each time leaving my name, phone number and request (Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11). I received no response from Bentz’s office. On Aug. 15, I called the southern Oregon office and I was told they have no idea when the meetings were going to be held.
On Aug. 17, I called Bentz’s D.C. Office. A very polite woman answered the phone. She said the events would be posted on Facebook but she was unable to pull it up on her computer. She said she would call back as soon as she found the information. I don’t use Facebook but at about noon today (Aug. 17) I found a posting of a town hall meeting. It was posted 22 minutes prior to me finding it. The meeting is to be held at the South Umpqua High School gymnasium on Aug. 21 between 9-10 a.m., 501 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Why wasn’t this posted on Bentz’s official website?
Pain! As an Independent I am in pain. No opportunity to vote the issues in a unique manner related to who I am and my paradigm. Getting sequestered into Bentz massive geographical zone ( I.E. greater Idaho) leaves me more marginalized than I was before by a quantum level. Many of the issues Joe mentions are deep concerns for me. Not all by a long shot. So how does one fix something like this? The Snake River Dams need to go. The Pact Act is a critically important issue for Vets young and old. (I'm a crusty old Vietnam vet that volunteered as a teen). I'm sorry you didn't get the vote Joe, even if we don't agree on every issue.
I got an e-mail from his staff. Why, I don't know. I have never contacted him. The town hall is at South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek for Monday August 21st from 9-10 in the morning. Maybe he hacked into the Democratic website to get more voters to attend. Knowing what you and others have gone through, I don't think I'll waste my time. I thought about attending, but I think I'll pass.
Brad, here is what the Josephine Democrats posted in re Bentz Town Hall:
From his notice: “Town halls allow me to hear what you are passionate about and help me stay connected to you. Please attend, I look forward to seeing you there!”
Does Cliff Bentz really represent his district?
First, what is our Congressional District 2 Representative working on?
What are Rep. Cliff Benz’s big issues in 2023?
Lower Taxes
Say we are in financial crisis.
Against canceling any Student Loans saying “I put myself through college”
Against Lower Snake River Dam Removal (4 dams). Says I’m against using “selective science”; “Does nothing for our Fish”. But he doesn’t offer any sound solutions.
He is for fossil fuels as southern Oregon gets hotter and burns. Rep. Benz is on the National Resource Subcommittee. He could do something.
Second, some history from 2022. Here is a sample list of NO votes on bills that passed the House with bi-partisan support.
Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices; extending Affordable Care Act subsidies; expanding tax credits for renewable and clean energy efforts; establishing a 15 percent corporate minimum tax; and other measures
Expanding access to mental and substance use health services
Prohibiting the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements and nondisparagement clauses agreed to before a sexual assault or harassment dispute arises
Repealing the Defense of Marriage Act and requiring states to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages performed out-of-state; includes an amendment allowing religious organizations to deny services or accomodations for same-sex weddings
Providing money for law enforcement training in de-escalation tactics and in responding to mental and behavior health crises
Providing appropriations for various federal departments and agencies for fiscal year 2023; updating the process of appointing and tallying presidential electors; providing money for humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine
Providing money for law enforcement agencies to investigate unsolved homicides and nonfatal shootings
Establishing wildfire preparedness and drought resiliency programs
Protecting the right to access and use contraceptives
Establishing the Active Shooter Alert Communications Network
Capping out-of-pocket insulin costs
Expanding health care eligibility for veterans exposed to toxic substances
Expanding workplace requirements for breastfeeding accommodations
Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act
I ran against Cliff Bentz in 2022. Most of his town hall events were publicized among Republican organizations well in advance, and then were announced to the general public only at the last minute, if at all. Bentz wanted a narrow audience.
My experiences at his town halls is that he was very comfortable with easy questions designed to allow him his talking points, but he became agitated outside those areas. In particular, he was flummoxed by questions about why he voted against PACT (the bill that allows VA coverage for veterans injured by toxic burn pits and other chemical and radiological hazards).
He was challenged regarding his vote to overturn election results in Pennsylvania; basically, he said his staff told him it was OK to vote to nullify that election.
He did seem quite comfortable with the idea that his religious views ought to be controlling women's reproductive rights in every state.
I met Cliff Bentz a couple of times, and I repeatedly invited debates with him, but he declined to debate. Politically, he made the right decision; the district was about 65/35, and all he had to do was have the (R) behind his name.
He did not want to engage with most voters then, or now.
He cares so little about voters that even today, 20 August 2023, his campaign website (https://cliffbentz.com/issues/) has not been updated since the primary in 2020, back when he was stiil a state senator, not yet in Congress, and was running in the primary for the very first time.
He relied on the (R), and not much else.
I was (D). worked as hard as i could--and had help from a lot of the nicest people ever, from all over Oregon--and I got crushed.
I've heard from a lot of his constituents that your experience was not unique. Honey badger don't care and neither does Bentz.
