As the son of a retired teacher I used to think of teachers as professionals. After seeing your selfish antics this past year, I and many others can no longer put the two words together: educator and professional.
Your actions compare very unfavorably with the attitudes and actions of our nurses, doctors, first responders, clerks, etc.; they have gone to work daily without complaint working with the highest risk population, compared to your students who are in the lowest risk category. You certainly can't feel good about your actions and influence peddling.
Teachers, administrators and your powerful union have 1) disadvantaged our children entrusted to them. Some are calling this the "lost generation." 2) cheated the public, your real employer, collecting pay while doing work that ranges from none to some. 3) endangered our higher risk seniors by "jumping" the line, enabled by Gov. Kate Brown (bought and paid for by your union). 4) irreparably damaged the public trust we had placed in you. 5) Unwittingly, you have sullied your reputations exposing your lack of integrity, dedication and trust. Don't blame your union, as you are the union.
Your actions have been selfish, self-centered and very unprofessional. You all have some "blood" on your hands. I and many others will no longer hold your work in such high regard; in fact, you are now considered "greedy workers" and no longer professionals. When you all return to the class room, they will still "love" you individually, but not the system or your actions.
You "blew it." Your standing and public trust issues will long linger; and only you can work on trying to regain some of that squandered publics trust. You might start with union reform. I wish you luck.
William Leonard Streitz
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.