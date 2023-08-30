State
Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington Washington D.C. West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Puerto Rico US Virgin Islands Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Pacific Armed Forces Europe Northern Mariana Islands Marshall Islands American Samoa Federated States of Micronesia Guam Palau Alberta, Canada British Columbia, Canada Manitoba, Canada New Brunswick, Canada Newfoundland, Canada Nova Scotia, Canada Northwest Territories, Canada Nunavut, Canada Ontario, Canada Prince Edward Island, Canada Quebec, Canada Saskatchewan, Canada Yukon Territory, Canada
Zip Code
Country
United States of America US Virgin Islands United States Minor Outlying Islands Canada Mexico, United Mexican States Bahamas, Commonwealth of the Cuba, Republic of Dominican Republic Haiti, Republic of Jamaica Afghanistan Albania, People's Socialist Republic of Algeria, People's Democratic Republic of American Samoa Andorra, Principality of Angola, Republic of Anguilla Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S) Antigua and Barbuda Argentina, Argentine Republic Armenia Aruba Australia, Commonwealth of Austria, Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bangladesh, People's Republic of Barbados Belarus Belgium, Kingdom of Belize Benin, People's Republic of Bermuda Bhutan, Kingdom of Bolivia, Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana, Republic of Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya) Brazil, Federative Republic of British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago) British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria, People's Republic of Burkina Faso Burundi, Republic of Cambodia, Kingdom of Cameroon, United Republic of Cape Verde, Republic of Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad, Republic of Chile, Republic of China, People's Republic of Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia, Republic of Comoros, Union of the Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, People's Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica, Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the Cyprus, Republic of Czech Republic Denmark, Kingdom of Djibouti, Republic of Dominica, Commonwealth of Ecuador, Republic of Egypt, Arab Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands Finland, Republic of France, French Republic French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon, Gabonese Republic Gambia, Republic of the Georgia Germany Ghana, Republic of Gibraltar Greece, Hellenic Republic Greenland Grenada Guadaloupe Guam Guatemala, Republic of Guinea, Revolutionary
People's Rep'c of Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Guyana, Republic of Heard and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras, Republic of Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China Hrvatska (Croatia) Hungary, Hungarian People's Republic Iceland, Republic of India, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq, Republic of Ireland Israel, State of Italy, Italian Republic Japan Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait, State of Kyrgyz Republic Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon, Lebanese Republic Lesotho, Kingdom of Liberia, Republic of Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein, Principality of Lithuania Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Macao, Special Administrative Region of China Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar, Republic of Malawi, Republic of Malaysia Maldives, Republic of Mali, Republic of Malta, Republic of Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania, Islamic Republic of Mauritius Mayotte Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco, Principality of Mongolia, Mongolian People's Republic Montserrat Morocco, Kingdom of Mozambique, People's Republic of Myanmar Namibia Nauru, Republic of Nepal, Kingdom of Netherlands Antilles Netherlands, Kingdom of the New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua, Republic of Niger, Republic of the Nigeria, Federal Republic of Niue, Republic of Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway, Kingdom of Oman, Sultanate of Pakistan, Islamic Republic of Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama, Republic of Papua New Guinea Paraguay, Republic of Peru, Republic of Philippines, Republic of the Pitcairn Island Poland, Polish People's Republic Portugal, Portuguese Republic Puerto Rico Qatar, State of Reunion Romania, Socialist Republic of Russian Federation Rwanda, Rwandese Republic Samoa, Independent State of San Marino, Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Senegal, Republic of Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Slovakia (Slovak Republic) Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia, Somali Republic South Africa, Republic of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain, Spanish State Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of St. Helena St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Pierre and Miquelon St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Suriname, Republic of Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Switzerland, Swiss Confederation Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand, Kingdom of Timor-Leste, Democratic Republic of Togo, Togolese Republic Tokelau (Tokelau Islands) Tonga, Kingdom of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Turkey, Republic of Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda, Republic of Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland Uruguay, Eastern Republic of Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam, Socialist Republic of Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia, Republic of Zimbabwe
(9) comments
I saw the "remove the dam" protestors out at the dam today. I agree with them. What is the legal process to get rid of it?
There is one reason fish numbers are declining, and it's not the Winchester dam. It was in place for most, if not all, of the historic fish runs.
You have a narrow idea of history, bb.
Huge bbfan: I've repeatedly shared with you information that defeats your usual claims.
I'm not certain what precisely you mean by "historic fish runs" in the current context. Do you mean occurring within the white-settlers' written history of this area? In that case, you are correct, since the river's been dammed there for 133 years, and 1890-133=1757, so yeah, the vast majority of written history of the Umpqua has occurred since the dam was built.
If by "historic" you mean "big"---well then, the articles I have posted links to clearly show the history of degradation. You've repeatedly ignored them.
Further: the dam in 1890 was four feet high, and made of wood. Heck, I've fished beaver dams higher than that. Trout, salmon, and other species flourished in beaver country for millennia. (And restoration of beaver today is laudable.)
"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"
---President Ronald Reagan in West Berlin on June 12, 1987.
The Berlin Wall had encircled West Berlin since 1961. It prevented the free flow of people, goods, and ideas, in order to benefit a few powerful people--all at the expense of the vast majority of people.
I recall the joy I shared with millions of people around the world when the wall came down. The lives and fortunes of people were vastly improved.
I anticipate similar joy and flourishing when Winchester comes down.
Let's look to the Elwha as an example of restoration of a river to its natural state.
Even after the Winchester Dam is removed, it will take a while...
"Removal of the Elwha and Glines Canyon dams was critical in restoring the river to its natural state, once again giving fish access to more than 70 river miles of pristine spawning habitat protected within Olympic National Park. After being blocked from the upper reaches of the river for almost a century, salmon began returning to their natal waters upstream of the dams just months after dam removal. Using research methods such as snorkel surveys, radio telemetry and sonar imagery, biologists are monitoring how salmon are recolonizing the river.
"Ongoing monitoring efforts indicate that Chinook are experiencing the most successful return rates of the five Pacific salmon species, with Steelhead trout showing strong signs of recovery as well. Monitoring efforts utilizing environmental DNA (eDNA) indicate that several of the anadromous species have migrated upstream of the former dam sites, with Chinook and Coho salmon experiencing the most widespread distribution at this time. River sampling also revealed that bull trout body size has increased in the years following dam removal.
Though some species have shown strong signs of recovery, Pink and Chum salmon populations still remain critically low. Scientists will continue to monitor the recovery of the Elwha River’s anadromous fisheries to support full restoration of the ecosystem and inform future restoration efforts."
https://www.nps.gov/olym/learn/nature/restoration-and-current-research.htm
I hope that careful readers have noted that there are low-tech (snorkel surveys) and high-tech (telemetry, sonar, eDNA) methods are used to both quantify and qualify the anadromous fish returns. These methods work to give better data than does the fish ladder at the Winchester Dam, and they do not harm the species.
Tear down the dam.
UrsulaMajor,
May I ask: what are your main reasons for advocating the dam's removal?
I sincerely wish to know.
Joe
When i started writing about the importance of the lamprey I was advocating neither for nor against the dam. Now I'm saying tear down the dam.
The river belongs to everyone. Over the years the salmon and steelhead runs have brought millions of dollars into the local economy. That's being jeopardized by 156 homeowners and their private lake. It doesn't seem like a good trade-off.
Dam repairs caused a fish kill in 2013 and in 2018 and again in 2023.. it seems the dam owners didn't learn anything. They can't be trusted to be good stewards of the river and the fish runs.
Tear down the dam.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.