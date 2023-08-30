Tear down the dam

Joe Yetter

Azalea

dontlie
dontlie

I saw the "remove the dam" protestors out at the dam today. I agree with them. What is the legal process to get rid of it?

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

There is one reason fish numbers are declining, and it's not the Winchester dam. It was in place for most, if not all, of the historic fish runs.

worden
worden

You have a narrow idea of history, bb.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Huge bbfan: I've repeatedly shared with you information that defeats your usual claims.

I'm not certain what precisely you mean by "historic fish runs" in the current context. Do you mean occurring within the white-settlers' written history of this area? In that case, you are correct, since the river's been dammed there for 133 years, and 1890-133=1757, so yeah, the vast majority of written history of the Umpqua has occurred since the dam was built.

If by "historic" you mean "big"---well then, the articles I have posted links to clearly show the history of degradation. You've repeatedly ignored them.

Further: the dam in 1890 was four feet high, and made of wood. Heck, I've fished beaver dams higher than that. Trout, salmon, and other species flourished in beaver country for millennia. (And restoration of beaver today is laudable.)

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

---President Ronald Reagan in West Berlin on June 12, 1987.

The Berlin Wall had encircled West Berlin since 1961. It prevented the free flow of people, goods, and ideas, in order to benefit a few powerful people--all at the expense of the vast majority of people.

I recall the joy I shared with millions of people around the world when the wall came down. The lives and fortunes of people were vastly improved.

I anticipate similar joy and flourishing when Winchester comes down.

Let's look to the Elwha as an example of restoration of a river to its natural state.

Even after the Winchester Dam is removed, it will take a while...

"Removal of the Elwha and Glines Canyon dams was critical in restoring the river to its natural state, once again giving fish access to more than 70 river miles of pristine spawning habitat protected within Olympic National Park. After being blocked from the upper reaches of the river for almost a century, salmon began returning to their natal waters upstream of the dams just months after dam removal. Using research methods such as snorkel surveys, radio telemetry and sonar imagery, biologists are monitoring how salmon are recolonizing the river.

"Ongoing monitoring efforts indicate that Chinook are experiencing the most successful return rates of the five Pacific salmon species, with Steelhead trout showing strong signs of recovery as well. Monitoring efforts utilizing environmental DNA (eDNA) indicate that several of the anadromous species have migrated upstream of the former dam sites, with Chinook and Coho salmon experiencing the most widespread distribution at this time. River sampling also revealed that bull trout body size has increased in the years following dam removal.

Though some species have shown strong signs of recovery, Pink and Chum salmon populations still remain critically low. Scientists will continue to monitor the recovery of the Elwha River’s anadromous fisheries to support full restoration of the ecosystem and inform future restoration efforts."

https://www.nps.gov/olym/learn/nature/restoration-and-current-research.htm

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

I hope that careful readers have noted that there are low-tech (snorkel surveys) and high-tech (telemetry, sonar, eDNA) methods are used to both quantify and qualify the anadromous fish returns. These methods work to give better data than does the fish ladder at the Winchester Dam, and they do not harm the species.

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

Tear down the dam.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

UrsulaMajor,

May I ask: what are your main reasons for advocating the dam's removal?

I sincerely wish to know.

Joe

worden
worden

When i started writing about the importance of the lamprey I was advocating neither for nor against the dam. Now I'm saying tear down the dam.

The river belongs to everyone. Over the years the salmon and steelhead runs have brought millions of dollars into the local economy. That's being jeopardized by 156 homeowners and their private lake. It doesn't seem like a good trade-off.

Dam repairs caused a fish kill in 2013 and in 2018 and again in 2023.. it seems the dam owners didn't learn anything. They can't be trusted to be good stewards of the river and the fish runs.

Tear down the dam.

