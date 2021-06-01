Former NFL star, and Heisman Trophy winner college quarterback, Tim Tebow signed recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars that predictably aggrieved race baiters since Tebow hasn’t played an NFL game since the Raiders were in Oakland.
Neither has former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick played a game since 2016, and whose chief claim to fame -- other than losing a Super Bowl -- was causing a political firestorm by kneeling during the national anthem protesting various racial injustices.
Kaepernick hasn’t been offered an NFL job since, and his apologists claim he’s “blackballed” followed by "outrage" that Tebow is getting another chance, but Kaepernick isn't. ESPN’s Steven Smith, who is Black, dubbed it “white privilege,” because Tebow is white, and Kaepernick is "mixed race," he said while ignoring Kaepernick's half-white heritage.
No team wants Kaepernick because why engage trouble? It would be like re-marrying your "Ex" (ice icicles hanging from my pronoun.).
The "Colin-istas" engage in false moral equivalence when concluding that Tebow is polarizing too because he took a knee in-prayer-before games. Tebow is polarizing only if you’re an anti-Christian bigot.
Kaepernick thinks he's "entitled" to play, but Tebow only got the gig because his former college coach is now the Jaguars’ coach.
Instead of crediting ‘white privilege’ for Tebow's fortune cookie luck it makes more sense crediting his perseverance than bashing everything white even if a "has-been" player says; "I coulda had class; I coulda been a contender."
Thanks for showing up, Colin.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
An average NFL broadcast lasts well over three hours, yet it delivers a total of only about 12 minutes of actual football action with over 100 commercials. Yeah, it's true, Google it. What a waste of time.
TL/DR version: white power.
