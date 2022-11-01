Just a little bit over a week until Election Day and I am still contemplating a few choices before I turn in my ballot. However I had no question about my choice for Oregon's House District 2. Kevin Bell was an easy one to make.
If you haven’t cast a ballot yet, please make sure you do by Nov. 8. If you live in Oregon House District 2, I encourage you to join me and vote for Kevin Bill to be our next state representative.
Although there are many reasons I support Kevin Bell that have to do with his positions on critical issues before us, like his ideas about how to solve homelessness and our affordable housing crisis, one reason is not about policy. It is about whether the candidate's temperament is suited to be a public servant. How one treats others, particularly when dealing with conflict, is the true test of whether one is suited for the position. Because this is about our right to equal access to our elected officials, it is critical when it comes to picking the right person to represent every resident of the district. The only candidate I have confidence actually gets this is Kevin Bell.
Kevin will be an effective representative in Salem by being able to work with his fellow legislators, as well as all the people of Oregon House District 2. So if you have not voted yet, please join me in voting for Kevin Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.