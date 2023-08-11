Ms. Rosellini, I appreciate your citing the authorities used in defense of your assertions in your initial letter to the editor. I said I would write an apology letter if you did in fact support your claims. This, then, is my apology letter although I reserve the right to dispute your authorities and claims.
Firstly, your claim that several members of the GOP leadership had expressed agreement that civil war could be occurring in the next decade. In your last letter you cite Ms. Noonkester and Commentator 1776 as your basis for that claim. My mathematics skills may be rusty but two was never referred to as "several." More names for this claim would go farther in bolstering this point. An RNC local committee board member and a commentator can hardly be held as expressing the views of the rank and file Republican party as a whole.
Secondly, you cite the Guardian as your authority for the proposition that 40% of Americans think that a civil was is likely within a decade. I searched the Guardian site and find that they openly state they are a liberal organization. Nothing wrong with being liberal, in and of itself, but openly taking pride in that as a news source raises questions. I miss the days of Walter Cronkite and his ilk when no bias was evident in their news reporting. Unfortunately these days, I immediately look for the source of a news article before I assign any viability to the content. As stated, the Guardian wouldn't be my first choice for unbiased reporting. It very well may be that 40% of Americans believe civil war is coming. If so, we need to find out why and how to stop it.
Thanks for your letter. I have much more respect for you now.
Let's just stop with the civil war rhetoric, shall we? This isn't the 1800's. We have (at a minimum) our City Police, our County Sheriffs, our State Police, our National Guard, all the branches of our military, and many more to keep peace in the United States. Who among them will shoot to kill each other or citizens? Seriously? It's pointless fearmongering by people shouting for attention. And fear sells.
Momos, you make excellent points. The idea of civil war is absurd. I’ve been talking about it because the idea is already hurting people.
The Harvard Institute of Politics Youth Polls found more than half of young Americans feel democracy is under threat and over a third think they may see a second U.S. civil war within their lifetimes. 48% of Americans between 18-29 reported feeling unsafe in the past month. 47% reported “feeling down, depressed, or hopeless.” 24% considered self-harm at least several days in the last two weeks.
The rhetoric and fear is already out there. Ignoring it will not make it go away. Advocating civil war is crazy talk and we need to say so. If we don't talk about the fear-mongering rhetoric, there's no way to counteract it.
As far as the GOP calling for a civil war, I just found this Washington Post article (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/08/11/michigan-civil-war-gop-fundraiser/).
Not only is it local persons, Ms Noonsecker and commenter 1776, who I believe to be Michaela Hammerson, there are many other GOP elected officials and a variety of alt-right groups either taking actions or spouting rhetoric that may eventually spark a civil war.
I typed "MAGA civil war merchandise" into the search bar of Google and came up with scores and scores of sites selling MAGA Civil War and MAGA January 6 merchandise. Apparently, there's money to be had selling merch to people who proudly wear MAGA Civil War on their chests. This is real. There are photos of people wearing these T-shirts and hoodies at the January 6 insurrection.
The link is too long. If you want to look for yourself, type in "MAGA civil war January 6 merchandise" into the search bar.
Trump and MAGA supporters are supporting civil war out there in the real world. You can find multiple videos of Trump and his supporters talking about a new civil war on YouTube. These are not made up. MAGA Republicans are calling for civil war in support of Trump.
Fred is very right to say we need to find out why and how to stop it.
The News-Review does an enormous public service by providing a platform for public discussions.
Newspapers are vital to society. They are essential cures to a lot that ails us. Here is a superb column from Dana Milbank, today:
"The country has come apart. Rural America has a cure."
"At a time when hooligans have hijacked the national discourse with disinformation and paranoia, the Rappahannock News operates in a calmer place where the slow rhythms of rural life are newsworthy — and where, regardless of political views, its readers are unified by a powerful sense of community. In tiny Rappahannock County, the newspaper still serves as the hymnal of our civic religion. It’s a tradition that we need to rescue in rural America — and emulate in our cities."
It goes on, and is worth the read.
Gift article, no paywall: https://wapo.st/45peIpy
regular link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/08/11/rural-america-lessons-local-news/
Support your local paper, folks! Subscribe, read, participate.
Here's the YouGov/Economist poll on civil war and political divisiveness, without the graphs.
"New polling by the Economist and YouGov asked Americans about changes in the U.S. political climate, including whether divisions have worsened and what they expect in the future. We find that most Americans believe divisions have gotten worse since the start of 2021 and most expect them to grow in the coming years. Two in five Americans believe a civil war is at least somewhat likely in the next decade; Republicans are more likely than Democrats to expect civil war."
"One in five self-described strong Republicans think it's very likely there will be a U.S. civil war within the next decade."
"Two-thirds of Americans (66%) believe that political divisions in this country have gotten worse since the beginning of 2021, compared to only 8% who say the country has grown less divided. Few see things improving in the coming years: 62% expect an increase in political divisions.
"A similar share (63%) to the proportion who say political divisions have worsened (66%) say political violence has increased since the start of 2021. Three in five Americans (60%) anticipate an increase in political violence in the next few years and only 9% expect political violence to decline."
The entire poll, complete with graphs can be found here.
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2022/08/26/two-in-five-americans-civil-war-somewhat-likely
Fred, you've come through with the promised apology. Kudos to you.
Let me note that the survey cited from The Guardian was a survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov, and was cited not just in The Guardian by widely across many media, conservative and liberal and dispassionate--Insider, Daily Mail, et al. The point is, the survey was done well (its methodology was reported), and was all over the media at the time.
I suggested early that you engage with Mr. Google; try "40% civil war".
Further, local GOP leaders not just saying that civil war might be likely; they are supporting *preparation* for civil war, which is--to my mind, at least--far, far worse. If you really feel that "we need to find out why and how to stop it," then you might want to talk with the local GOP. They are the ones advocating prepping for civil war.
Thank you again for your letter. And use those search engines!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11160729/More-40-Americans-believe-civil-war-LIKELY-10-years.html
[thumbup]What CitizenJoe said.
Kudos to you, Fred, for your apology. This is how conversations between Dems and Republicans can take place. There is still disagreement, but there is also courtesy and a willingness to accept good intent from each other.
I completely agree that we need to find out why so many Americans think civil war is likely and figure out how to stop it. We need to stop the idea that armed violence is a reasonable or acceptable way to solve political differences.
Citizenjoe you claim that local GOP leaders are supporting *Preparation* for civil war. I am an active member of the local GOP. I have never heard of any preparation talk for Civil war. We have talked about protecting our selves from attacks by the Trump hating democrats. This talk started only after democrats attacked several Trump supporters and tried to disrupt our rallies. We do not want Roseburg to become another Portland, where constant violent attacks on free speech are common place.
Anne, a member of the GOP board and leadership wrote a letter to the editor saying it was the correct choice to prepare for civil war. She made the statement in response to a question. She was cheered by another member of the board and leadership. You can find it here: https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-a-republican-answers-questions/article_47ca368e-2a3c-11ee-b6d7-1b9ace2fa049.html
Please tell us about the attacks against Republicans from Democrats. I know that GOP HQ was vandalized with paint and broken windows many times. The GOP leadership publicly blamed Trump-hating Democrats. When the culprit was caught, he turned out to be a registered Republican. The GOP never acknowledge their false accusations against Dems.
Is that what you're talking about?
From the N-R article on the culprits arrest: "According to the Oregon Secretary of State, O’Grady is a registered Republican."
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/crime/roseburg-man-arrested-for-vandalizing-citys-republican-headquarters/article_f2105ab5-6bc1-5e05-b2aa-5609c4f55148.html
Anne, here is what Terry Noonkester, Precinct Strategy Co-Chair for the local GOP, wrote:
"What is your opinion of the pro-patriot sites that are calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for civil war if Donald Trump is not elected in 2024?
"Preparing is the correct choice since the Biden administration and possibly another administration could continue to destroy law and order."
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-a-republican-answers-questions/article_47ca368e-2a3c-11ee-b6d7-1b9ace2fa049.html
I believe I have provided you information regarding local GOP leadership supporting preparation for civil war.
Could you provide me with information to support your claim that "democrats attacked several Trump supporters and tried to disrupt our rallies." My understanding is that local GOP is reacting to perceived local attacks, but I am unaware of any. What documentation do you have?
Certainly not like what the Tea Party did at River Forks in 2011, I would guess.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2011/7/20/996640/-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L4pc_P7xhE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjj5P84MDIc
N-R covered the issue, but it seems no longer available on NRT website: http://www.nrtoday.com/article/20110720/NEWS/110729987/1063/NEWS&ParentProfile=1055.
https://rop.org/update/theyre-taking-hostages/https://www.blueoregon.com/2011/07/roseburg-tea-party-afraid-very-afraid/
