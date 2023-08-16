I am a Vietnam veteran and retired Navy and I have seen a lot of things in my life and because of this I have a hard time being around people. Like many veterans I have social problems and in February 2022 I lost my brother Darwyn, and four days later my wife of just short of 54 years and high school sweetheart, Karen. In total, we spent 58 years together.
On the evening of Aug. 6, 2023, I got up to let my pups out for the evening before going to bed. I had just let them out when I felt very weird and thought I should sit down. I never got to do that. The next thing I knew was being on the floor with the sound of me hitting the floor vibrant in my memory. I was not hurt and over the past 20-plus years I have fallen too many times to count, so I went to bed for the evening after letting my pups in. I was curious as to what might have happened, the next morning, I went to the V.A. urgent care and checked in and that was when my comfortable world disappeared. Within minutes I was taken, by ambulance, to the E.R. at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon.
The next few days at Mercy were not exactly unilluminating. I found out I had a condition where my heart would miss a beat and a few other things. To shorten this up in the next few days I had three stints and a pacemaker installed. I had no idea I needed any of this. I am by no means an easy patient, but while a guest of Mercy I received the best care I have ever had, and I have been hospitalized many times. The consideration and care were beyond reproach, and I would like to thank all the Doctors and nurses involved. The day I was released I called West Harvard Furniture of Roseburg and requested a new lift chair. Now you must know, I have known and been a customer of theirs for many years, but by the time I got home that afternoon that chair was in my Living Room set up and waiting for me. I also sent a text to Cleatus, my neighbor, to see if he could help me when I got home, a time period of only a couple hours. I never checked my messages and do not remember the trip home to Glide but the man from Riverwolf Drift Boats was there and assisted me to my chair. Over the last few days, I have seen immense caring actions and considerations from many including JoAnne, my friend and a Vietnam vet. Jan my future wife and Bill my son and others too numerous to list. To all involved with me over the last few days I wish to send a personal thank you, for without the help of all involved I would not be able to start a life with my new wife.
