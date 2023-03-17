Letter: Thank you officers, people for caring Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This is a letter to comment on the recent events involving the Roseburg Senior Center.To the people who first reported the unusual behavior seen along I-5: Thank you. It's part of the "see something, say something" campaign.I salute the responding officer for his knowledge and human compassion. He bought the person in question something to eat. He took him to a safe place to sleep.No one holds the ability to predict future behavior.I salute all of those involved who stopped the harm inflicted. I am sorry. And, I thank you.Dorothy KnightMyrtle Creek Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion Winston company files complaint over polluted property Roseburg Fire Department responds to early morning fire William Walter “Bill” West Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News German Summaries German Results Creighton 72, NC State 63 CREIGHTON 72, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63 Pittsburgh 59, Iowa St. 41
