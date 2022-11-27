At this season of gratitude, I’d like to share some good things that have been happening as we attempt to solve the pressing problem of climate change. We are now getting a clearer picture of what’s happening, and taking action to limit the damage.
Limiting the damage involves reducing our use and reliance on fossil fuels as an energy source. The good news is that the cost of renewable technologies has been rapidly declining. Our transition to electricity generated by solar and wind power has become much more economical.
One bit of very good news in Oregon is the upcoming implementation of the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule. The rule says that by 2035 all new cars will be electric vehicles (EVs). Transportation is responsible for 40% of climate pollution in our state and 62% of that comes from passenger cars and trucks. Electrification of our transportation is a positive action.
We are already beginning the progression to driving electric vehicles. Many of us are driving hybrids with much better gas mileage and some are now driving EVs which need no gas. More charging stations are being installed and the driving range of the EVs is increasing (250 - 400 miles on a charge).
Other good news, people are installing efficient heat pumps to replace their gas or oil heating. Many of us are making changes in the way we live to leave a lighter footprint on the planet. Some are eating less meat, some are ride-sharing, some are buying local. And more people are looking at their investments and divesting from fossil fuel corporations.
We are getting started in the right direction and I am grateful.
Diana Bailey
Roseburg
