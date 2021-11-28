St. Francis Community Kitchen served up 185 Thanksgiving Dinners on Nov. 24, along with 58 food bags w/turkey roasts and 10 no cook bags of food to folks who aren't able to cook.
We want to thank Sherm's, Feeding Umpqua, private donors, Cow Creek Foundation, the Oakland/Sutherlin Emergency Pantry, the Sutherlin Lions, St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin, the Lighthouse Bakery, Safeway, Albertson's and our 2 cooks and our many volunteers for the food, ordering, putting the bags together, cooking the meals and handing out the food and bags on Wednesday. The St.Francis Community Kitchen has been serving food for 17 years. Our community and citizens are so generous to helping the kitchen to deliver food to as many people who need it as possible.
Our guests are very thankful and we try to always treat everyone with respect and to honor them. We also thank our volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul who bring a shower trailer for anyone to get a hot shower at our site on both Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-4:30 pm. The generosity of our area organizations always makes the mission of our service to our community so meaningful.
We live in a more modern time where our standard of living has risen but the cost of living continues to go up for all of our basic needs. I think I speak for all of our organization when I say how many wonderful people we serve from Sutherlin and our surrounding area. A huge thank you also goes to St. Joseph/ St. Francis Catholic Communities and St. Francis Xavier Church for our use of the commercial kitchen. Thank you to our awesome Sutherlin Community!
