My faith tells me that it is the soul that we are responsible for raising.
Bodies are important, but they come and go where the soul persists for eternity. Souls respond and grow into healthy loving souls when they are loved, wanted, nurtured, cared for.
A woman who does not want or cannot care for a baby when she becomes pregnant should not ever be forced to give birth. The soul of the baby should enter into a loving, supportive, caring and nurturing world, for that baby’s world is their parents. Oregon has safeguarded a woman’s right to choose when she is ready to have a child.
I applaud our Oregon legislature for enacting the law that gives women the guaranteed right to choose to have an abortion.
My freedom of religion should give me the right to decide when I want to start a family. It should not be dictated by one ideology, one religion I don’t hold to.
At a recent Republican-led public meeting, certain legislators and senators were denouncing this bill, giving examples that were not accurate and purposely raising the ire of the audience. No elected official should ever promote or claim falsehoods. HB 2002 changed Oregon law, making it clear that abortion is explicitly available to people of any age without parental notification.
If a child becomes pregnant she has the full right to end her pregnancy if she chooses. In a case of incest imagine how difficult it might be for a little girl to get the approval from parents for an abortion, when one or both were the perpetrator or enabler.
