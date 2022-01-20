Thank you for airing all opinions fit to print.

You are to be commended for soliciting the guest column from Dan Loomis to answer the questions that would be raised by Mr Noonkester's letter regarding the safety of our mail-in ballots.

This decision should stifle some of the spread of misinformation about what is a really good idea.

Chuck Schnautz

Idleyld Park

