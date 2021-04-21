The cancel culture has arrived in Roseburg via the local school board. We settled the Roseburg Indian issue 5-10 years ago in a mature and considerate fashion carried home by then-Sen. Jeff Kruse. The local tribe signed on and all parties were happy. We respect our local tribe and others. What's to be ashamed about?
Then along comes a student with 6,000 signatures. That number certainly didn't include a lot of local residents, thus it sounding way larger than it would be with a local-only vote. Is someone else running the school board with their own agenda? Whay doesn't the school board put the issue to a public vote? Reading between the lines and the paper, it seems that a majority of the school board favors this first cancelation. I think there is a Karen(s) in the board's midst; I don't know the "woke" moniker for the board's male version.
What's next? Is someone going to dig up historical dirt and then we have to rename things like Fremont, Jo Lane, Harvard, Stephens streets, for example. Next thing we may "name" schools like NYC, such as P.S. No. 21; somebody would probably feel sorry and/or offended by that.
The board should spend more time getting the schools open, teachers teaching, and children learning. Students, teachers and parents need to let go or ease of oversensitivity and feelings training and participation trophy attitudes. It's a rough and unfair world out there; toughen up and prepare for it.
The wokeness is too much and I fear will adversely impact school bond voting and board membership (perhaps a good thing). Good on Charles Lee, who per The News-Review, seems to be the only board member with any functioning gonads.
Bill Streitz
Roseburg
