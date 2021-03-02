I suppose we all owe Senator Dallas Heard and his anti-mask followers a big thank you for helping Douglas County decline to the Extreme COVID level while everywhere else is leveling off or improving.
Rather than being friends of the business community, these anti-mask proponents are doing great harm.
As many of us have said, the way to open up our businesses and keep them open is to first contain the pandemic.
Wear masks. Wash hands. Social distance. Get vaccinated.
Patricia Sherman
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.