Silly are they who live in doubt.
Too much here. Too little to think about.
Oh, doubters, be sure to cast a spell.
We know that words can only tell.
When politics and religion shall rise and spring.
You know what more your heart shall bring.
To hear such nonsense and lack of grace.
Will surely make us miss our holy place.
Oh, gentlemen and women, come and see.
How some make messes that need not be.
They hem and haw like fools who seek.
But only truth and justice shall reap.
I wonder if our lives are so torn.
To see them disregard so worn.
You look at me on the other side.
And decide we cannot work to make us stride.
Oh, foolish believers, you who claim.
Your heart is love and your mind the same.
You tell us you believe in God's way.
But soot and hate is what you say.
I cannot tell if those who lie.
Will one day truth before they die.
A politician, the right or left, detest.
That only in this crazy world attest.
So raise thy heart and mind above.
To behold the Creator's heart of love.
You might be fine if you do turn.
I pray that we may find a peace to earn.
So, do not despair, my faithful friend.
I have come to rhyme to the very end.
I hope you teach and help one another.
So this ode is for you my dear brother.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.