I concede: it's a great time to join Cult45. (Terms and conditions apply).
In response to my assertion that Republicans are propagating a bewildering swarm of mutually-exclusive and self-contradictory messages, Valynn Currie writes that it's a great time to be a Republican.
OK, then: It really is a great time to be a Republican, so long as you adore intellectual inconsistency and moral flaccidity.
Former Vice President Pence states, "Trump is wrong," with respect to January 6th. Pence properly asserts that he had no authority to overturn the election; Trump castigates Pence for betraying Trump, instead of betraying democracy. Trump pledges to pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists, even though on Jan. 7, Trump condemned them, and promised to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.
The Republican National Committee labels the Jan. 6 attack as "legitimate political discourse," while Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski correctly characterizes it as “an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol." So, "Hang Mike Pence!" and bludgeoning police may or may not be "legitimate political discourse." Hard to know, Dr. Schrödinger.
The RNC solicits money, ostensibly to re-elect Republicans, then pays to defend Trump for alleged crimes before he even ran for office. Trump campaigns against incumbent Republicans; Lindsey Graham "is a RINO."
Trump touts vaccines, gets booed by the Republican throng, and is forced to tone down his rare support of, you know, actual science.
The National Butterfly Center near Mission, Texas, closes indefinitely due to right-wing threats and lunatic allegations of child trafficking — the same BatGuanoInsanity(TM) that inspired a gunman to shoot up the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in 2016.
Tucker Carlson has become chief cheerleader for Putin. Regrets, Mitt ("Russia is the greatest threat") Romney.
So, yeah: you're definitely gonna wanna join Cult45.
(1) comment
I will never forget the moment in the 1/6 insurrectionist where Trump fans beat a fallen police officer with an American flag on a pole while the crowd standing around held "thin blue line" flags and chanted, "USA USA USA" while the Capitol cop screamed in agony.
That's Cult45's idea of a patriot and Good American.
