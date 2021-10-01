Having been a teacher, coach and councilor during the time Curt Stookey was a high school student and having worked there with multitudes of other students and parents for 17 years, I can’t imagine what is happening there now.
Curt, even as a 9th grader, demonstrated good common sense with a mature moral compass. I doubt that has changed much for Curt, particularly since he was selected as male citizen of the year for Winston in 2019.
And now, a segment of the population want to recall a volunteer person of that caliber because he will not violate a state mandate and jeopardize the health, safety and continuity of in-class instruction of students and school personnel.
This is not the type of Winston/Dillard community support for education I remember. I don’t think those parents or school board members would have endangered their children to support a political agenda.
COVID is frustrating, but it is real.
Winston, you are better than this. Deal with COVID responsibly to ensure a better future. We can not wish or bully COVID away.
We certainly do not want to destroy model citizens.
Bob Bartlett
Roseburg
(1) comment
"We certainly do not want to destroy model citizens."
Apparently some misguided, mean-spirited people do want to do exactly that.
