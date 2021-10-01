Having been a teacher, coach and councilor during the time Curt Stookey was a high school student and having worked there with multitudes of other students and parents for 17 years, I can’t imagine what is happening there now.

Curt, even as a 9th grader, demonstrated good common sense with a mature moral compass. I doubt that has changed much for Curt, particularly since he was selected as male citizen of the year for Winston in 2019.

And now, a segment of the population want to recall a volunteer person of that caliber because he will not violate a state mandate and jeopardize the health, safety and continuity of in-class instruction of students and school personnel.

This is not the type of Winston/Dillard community support for education I remember. I don’t think those parents or school board members would have endangered their children to support a political agenda.

COVID is frustrating, but it is real.

Winston, you are better than this. Deal with COVID responsibly to ensure a better future. We can not wish or bully COVID away.

We certainly do not want to destroy model citizens.

Bob Bartlett

Roseburg