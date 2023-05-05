The debt ceiling: coercion and catastrophe

Scott Mendelson

Roseburg

Carrie Gardner

Roseburg

melrosereader
melrosereader

Just to be clear, defaulting on debt that Congress had approved and incurred in previous years--for the first and only time in US history--would be an economic catastrophe. The USA has always paid its bills.

What Republicans are doing is confusing voters by mingling the national debt that has built up over several years with the budget cycle that is due to be adopted this year. That is unconscionable.

The national debt is real. Just like climate change is real. And it came about because for most years federal expenses exceeded federal revenues. This is called deficit spending. And the deficit spending for years and years has piled up to where it is today. To a debt crisis.

Debt crisis can be "solved" like any excessive debt situation: spending cuts... higher taxes... or inflation. If our Dem-Rep regime won't cut spending and they won't raise taxes... we should prepare for regular inflation in our lives. Unless our economy grows like crazy... which AI might help it do... and then we'd luck out. (Unless you lose your job to an AI... in which case, how lucky are you, really?)

