The Republican Party has reached a new height of recklessness and irresponsibility. The raising of the debt ceiling has always been an act of congress free of political leverage. But now the Republicans are attaching the critical raising of the debt ceiling to controversial legislation that only furthers their political agenda.
Their extreme demands are ones that would never pass without making economic collapse a consequence of the Democrats refusing to acquiesce. Even Trump while president said, “That’s a sacred element of our country. They can’t use the debt ceiling to negotiate.” Indeed, while Trump was President, Congress increased the debt ceiling three times in clean bills. There was haggling, but the bills were clean. They did what was required, then returned to their political bloodletting. The exploding growth of the national debt is perilous and unsustainable. But Republicans are not the only ones to understand this, nor are Democrats solely responsible for it. This must be addressed without taking hostages and holding economic catastrophe over the heads of the opposing party ... and our country.
Unfortunately, not only does this reprehensible gamesmanship place the U.S. economy in grave danger, but it sets a terrible legislative precedent. From here on out, demagogues seeking political power will threaten to not raise the debt ceiling unless their demands are met. Now it is government spending, next it may be demands to fully legalize abortion, or completely ban abortion, to slash defense spending, to raise taxes on the rich, to cut social programs to the poor — whichever way the political wind is blowing. Every year, the opportunity will arise to, “make them an offer they can’t refuse,” a la Vito Corleone. This criminal insanity must stop.
Just to be clear, defaulting on debt that Congress had approved and incurred in previous years--for the first and only time in US history--would be an economic catastrophe. The USA has always paid its bills.
What Republicans are doing is confusing voters by mingling the national debt that has built up over several years with the budget cycle that is due to be adopted this year. That is unconscionable.
The national debt is real. Just like climate change is real. And it came about because for most years federal expenses exceeded federal revenues. This is called deficit spending. And the deficit spending for years and years has piled up to where it is today. To a debt crisis.
Debt crisis can be "solved" like any excessive debt situation: spending cuts... higher taxes... or inflation. If our Dem-Rep regime won't cut spending and they won't raise taxes... we should prepare for regular inflation in our lives. Unless our economy grows like crazy... which AI might help it do... and then we'd luck out. (Unless you lose your job to an AI... in which case, how lucky are you, really?)
