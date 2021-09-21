The failure to structure a workable pull out plan is obvious. Never would you pull out the covering troops and air power before removing the non-combatants. Everyone except President Biden knew this. He needs to resign.
William Nokes
Scottsburg
If it was Trump during the pullout, he would have stated it was the most beautiful departure ever. Even if the results were the same.
Mike and mworden: facts, schmacts.
Nokes obviously dwells in the fact-free echo chamber. It's injurious to one's mind and to the body politic.
Don't worry, William, any day now Trump will be back on his throne and you will be able to put your Biden Derangement Syndrome (BDS) to rest. Chin up until then!
Biden’s plan was the one he inherited from Trump. It's called bureaucracy. The Washington Post (below link) reported the Biden State Department had 17,000 backlogged immigrant visas when it took over from Trump, with wait times stretching into years. While in office, the Trump administration didn’t prioritize the office that processes these, and the Biden administration had a lot of work to do to get up to speed.
Another reason was an agreement the Biden Administration had with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (the guy who bailed) to NOT organize a mass exodus and avoid triggering, “a crisis of confidence,” in hopes Afghanistan would stabilize and Ghani would remain in power. That was based on faulty U.S. intelligence indicating it would take months or years for the Taliban to re-seize power.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/08/19/why-didnt-biden-administration-evacuate-afghans-sooner/
Americans were warned to leave Afghanistan in April and May. On August 7 and 12, Americans were ordered by the US Embassy to leave immediately and told to take commercial flights, which were still available at that time. The Embassy offered repatriation loans to those who didn't have enough money to get home. By August 27, about 200 Americans were still undecided about leaving.
President Biden said every American who wanted to leave would be brought home, but not all Americans decided to leave until the last airplane was already gone and the Taliban was taking over. Americans had months to plan and to decide. Some refused, maybe because they had relationships or work that made them want to stay. Maybe they were in denial. But they had plenty of warning, plenty of time to decide. It's heartbreaking that some decided to stay and then changed their minds.
It's heartbreaking that we lost 13 American troops to a suicide bomber. But the truth is the US got out of Afghanistan cleaner and with less bloodshed than the British or the Soviets managed to get out. It's heartbreaking that anyone chose to stay behind and then changed their minds, that our troops were killed in the final days and that people panicked even after having months of warnings. But Joe Biden got us out with much less loss of life than happened to the Brits or the Soviets. Was it flawless? No. Was it better than any other country did when trying to exit Afghanistan? Definitely yes.
