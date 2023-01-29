In response to Kevin Hansberger’s description of the Fair Tax Act, Mr. Hansberger didn’t mention, or he may not have known, that by passing this it will eliminate all other federal taxes on all goods and services. Such as, there will be no federal fuel tax that drops 20 cents a gallon at the pump but before it gets to the pump. There are several federal taxes levied on crude oil being pumped — the list goes on and on.
Easy way, take a loaf of bread for example. Say it costs $4 a loaf at the store. By having the Fair Tax Act passed, it drops the cost to about $2 a loaf. You need to understand the company who sells the seed to the wheat farmer pays federal taxes on those seeds. In turn, he charges the farmer extra to cover it. The farmer grows it and harvests it then sells it to a flour mill. The farmer pays several federal tax charges extra; the same as the flour mill. Then, it goes to a bakery — same thing there with all the hidden federal taxes no one sees — it doubles the price.
The best thing, each state would then have to account for every dollar spent of federal money and taxpayers’ money and there are billions of dollars earned each and every year that is exempt by the federal tax code that would end. Just everyday cost of living would drop 45% or more in some areas. It is a win for the citizens.
