I had to laugh at a recent April 2 letter to the editor about Trump’s pending arrest. While I think this was a poor choice for a first trial of the man, it took me back when the author said, “If they can do this to Donald Trump, they can do these things to us… and they will.”
Well, yes. That’s the whole thing about laws in a democracy, they apply to everyone. If you’re planning on a crime, they may well catch, try and convict you. So, it may be wise to think twice before you decide to rob a bank or pay off a porn star while running for office. Remember, one person has already been convicted of this crime, while the one who directed the crime hasn’t been prosecuted because of his protected status as a sitting president, even though he was clearly identified as “individual one” during the trial. This is the completion of that case and not a “witch hunt,” but we have had witch hunts before. Remember Clinton and Whitewater? That’s where republicans trumped up (no pun intended) charges of malfeasance against a sitting president for a failed real estate deal, found nothing after spending millions of dollars through a special prosecutor, but on the way, identified an illicit affair, then set up Clinton to perjure himself about it in order to impeached him. This was an actual case of picking the target and then looking for a crime. That’s not what’s happing to Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.