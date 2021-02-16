As the Roseburg Public School system ponders the effect of a declining enrollment on the operational budget, they need look no further for answers than the progressive, ultra-left atmosphere being advanced by the educators.
Director Howard Johnson of the school board is quoted on the front page of The News-Review on Feb. 12, "This country was made great through the genocides of Indians and the enslavement of Blacks." Parents are voicing their objections to this uber-liberal indoctrination by pulling their students from a system, which seeks to erase history and disparage our country.
Mystery solved.
Bonne Price
Roseburg
(1) comment
Or, you know, it could be changes wrought by the coronavirus.
