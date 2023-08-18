The News-Review has become more grounded, inclusive

Larry Hall

Glide

worden
worden

[thumbup]Larry. I really appreciate the way the N-R covers local news and allows letters and commentary from the community.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Larry,

I concur. Local papers are essential to a thriving society, and this newspaper does a superb job.

We don't get the print edition; carrier service here ended a couple years ago, so we rely on the electronic version, which serves us well.

I encourage all community members to subscribe.

