The American people are sullen. Tired of being considered as "shooms". We want change! We’ve been beat down by government, and business. We are sick over the Afghanistan route of our military, inflation, political correctness, lack of employment, and unemployment, sky high taxes, eroding portfolios, recession, dollar devaluation, COVID-19 panic, government ineptitude, zealous "greenies," over priced housing, transportation quagmires, product shortages, killer drugs, suicides, homelessness, an unrelenting border crisis, mask mandates, shots followed by boosters, record murder rates, racial unrest, unchecked riots, gangs, police defunding, falling wages, rising costs, upward mobility's out, downward spiraling in each bordering on depression while all the talk is about transexuals in sports.
We’ve turned off, dropped out, shot up, drank up, become mentally limp while vehemently arguing politics on aggravated social media, talking TV heads, no savings, living month to month — nothing relieves our anxiety while the gods of wishful thinking, false hopes and unreliable expectations are the punch line in Washington. There's little hope, and now it's tax season along with the daily parade of lunacies that constitute what's happening now!
Americans want somebody — anybody — to articulate our outrage. I’ve been telling you this since Biden assumed office. Nothing's changed but his sleight of hand gobbledygook as though he's President Lincoln struggling with the Civil War. No one will ever compare Biden with Lincoln!
I'm articulating popular rage. If they are going to hustle us they should at least try to do it right. Washington's about, "bovine manure." It is unbelievable to believe anything else. America's a worldwide joke among our allies and a punching bag for tyrants with three more years of this remaining as World War III looms just over the hill.
Way to belt one out, Wayne!
I'd be right there with you, but I gave up embarrassment for Lent.
Wayne, I usually take your letters with a grain of salt, but this one has me concerned for your well-being. It doesn't matter if we have different political points-of-view. You have value as a human being and your words now make me wonder if you're okay.
I see the talking points in your letter and don't know if you really feel them as personal threats or if you're engaging in an intellectual exercise. I read all your letters when they are published. This one sounds different.
Please consider disengaging from the news and social media for at least one week. No TV news or internet news or commentary. I've done this on and off for decades. it restores serenity and a belief that we're all going to be okay if we work together. When we get away from the talking heads and constant messaging of disaster, it's possible to start believing in humanity again. Even if we have different points of view. People can get things done if they work together without fear.
Be well, Wayne. Please write back next month and tell us how you're doing.
Oh good, a boomer yelling again.
Wayne, have you considered yelling at the trees in the forests?
