The risk of ‘go along to get along’

Terry Noonkester

Myrtle Creek

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

It is ironic that it was the “go along to get along” philosophy of the Founding Fathers that generated the compromises that now so favor the Red states in American politics. Examples are having two senators per state regardless of how small and inconsequential the population, and disproportionately large electoral power given to voters in the Red rural states in the Electoral College. If the majority of Americans voters had stood strong against the tyranny of the minority that Mr. Noonkester decries, then Trump would have lost in 2016 as well as in 2020.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Frankly, Terry Noonkester, you do not know what censorship is.

For example: if a newspaper makes a decision not to publish your screed, then that is an editorial decision, not censorship. If the government were to prevent you from publishing your screed, that would be, indeed, censorship. And that has not happened to you. I can find some pretty awful screeds on the local Republican website, right now. One of them is labeled "Censored", even though it is clearly not censored--it's published right there, for the world to see. (And when the world sees it, and points fingers and laughs at you, that's not censorship, either.)

It's not censorship when society at large has standards of acceptability and lets you know that you ought not call other human beings by hateful names; you are still free to use those names, in public, but other people will be justified in condemning your moral character and your intelligence.

You are free to advocate in favor of preparing for civil war; the rest of us are free to condemn you for it.

https://douglascounty.gop/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023_August_NR-Submission.pdf

https://douglascounty.gop/news_review/

I encourage readers here to go to the websites above and read the "Censored" piece. Heck, take a screenshot of it. It's worth a chuckle, for its absurd and ahistorical fictions. Point fingers and laugh.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Hey, Terry? You want to protect your freedoms? Then you absolutely do not want to support the Mango Menace and Project 2025.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025

