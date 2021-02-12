When I came back from World War II, I found healing and tranquility in fishing the North Umpqua River. This past year has once again shown the importance of the essentials in life, like having a roof over your head, family and friends, and a healthy river to fish. I hope that 2021 is a better year for all Americans. And for rivers and fish too.
Thanks to the leadership of Sen. Ron Wyden, there is much to be hopeful for in 2021. He and Sen. Jeff Merkley recently introduced the River Democracy Act, historic legislation that will protect 4,700 miles of rivers throughout Oregon under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, including some fantastic tributaries in the North Umpqua. Their bill addresses some of the most important issues facing Oregonians today — clean water, wildfire, revitalizing rural economies, and climate change. As the name of the legislation suggests, Oregonians from all walks of life helped Sen. Whyden craft this bill. I highly commended him for his vision, leadership, and commitment to the values that make Oregon and America great.
The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act has been a valuable tool in protecting the health of the North Umpqua, its fish, and the tourism economy generated by this special place. And it can be for other rivers too, like the South Umpqua and its tributaries. The addition of several important North Umpqua tributaries in Wyden's bill will help ensure the North Umpqua's future as a source of clean water, healthy fish and wildlife, and a place for people to find the joy and peace of nature, like my lovely wife Jeanne and I have done throughout our life. All streams matter.
Democracy is fragile. We must all participate to ensure our elected leaders represent the values we cherish and depend on to build a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable America. I was heartened to hear that the senator received 15,000 stream nominations from 2,500 Oregonians while doing his homework preparing the legislation. The River Democracy Act represents the best of Oregon and Oregonians. I encourage Oregon's members of Congress and their comrades to look to a brighter future, and help pass this legislation in 2021.
Frank Moore
Glide
