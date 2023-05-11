I was born in 1959. If you’ve ever seen the television-show called “The Wonder Years”, you’ve seen a stunningly accurate depiction of my childhood. It was “the age of innocence,” and I did not know what a “homosexual” was until I was 13 years old… even though my older cousin Diane was a lesbian. I knew that she was “tight” with one of her girlfriends, but I just never figured it out until my older brother told me when I was 17. I felt kind of stupid, to be honest… but in hindsight, I now realize that I was simply a product of a “healthy childhood experience,” where sexuality was concerned. People simply didn’t talk about it, and “acceptance” was not an issue for Dianne. Many of us, even from that time period, have not been so fortunate, but Dianne and I were.

