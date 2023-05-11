I was born in 1959. If you’ve ever seen the television-show called “The Wonder Years”, you’ve seen a stunningly accurate depiction of my childhood. It was “the age of innocence,” and I did not know what a “homosexual” was until I was 13 years old… even though my older cousin Diane was a lesbian. I knew that she was “tight” with one of her girlfriends, but I just never figured it out until my older brother told me when I was 17. I felt kind of stupid, to be honest… but in hindsight, I now realize that I was simply a product of a “healthy childhood experience,” where sexuality was concerned. People simply didn’t talk about it, and “acceptance” was not an issue for Dianne. Many of us, even from that time period, have not been so fortunate, but Dianne and I were.
All of that has been taken from us, as a society, and our children are being damaged in ways that are far beyond the understanding of “woke” child psychologists.
It is so unhealthy to force our children to assimilate sexual information during a formative period in their lives that will forever define their thought patterns surrounding love and human-intimacy. What kind of evil has been unleashed upon child-hood innocence? This is being perpetrated on us intentionally, and someone has got to be held accountable. So, where is it coming from, and what political agenda is responsible?
Cultural Marxism prescribes the use of “the sexualization of a society” to accomplish a desired societal breakdown. The key is to destroy the traditional nuclear family consisting of a father and mother who oversee the upbringing of healthy children. This is the “original institution,” and it provides a social framework. Marxists are destroying it by design.
