It has been seven years of being bombarded by Trumpism. Now we are suffering from a similar disorder called the Trump Syndrome. It is a degenerative condition that affects the population and begins to disintegrate justice and truth from our lives.
Trump is not a telenovela that does not end. His end is coming to a jail near you.
However, the syndrome continues to grow in those who embrace the lies. This syndrome has eroded our political system, weakened our democracy and jeopardized our moral fabric. Trump Syndrome has corrupted our local branches of government and the feeble minds of countless followers who can't stop believing in him. Every news item brings me PTSD because I recall how one man can be so sinister and yet loved by Christians. We need to tackle this Trump Syndrome as we do a mental illness. We need detox centers to help those who cling to Trump as a tick on a wild beast.
Nothing can come from a man facing three indictments for felonies, rape and insurrection. Is this the man you proudly defend? The time you seek professional help.
Our state of the union is perilous. We can blame each other and rightly so, because when we decide on who is best to lead us to a great nation, we tend to choose a well-known charlatan and criminal like Donald Trump.
Ok so, Joe Biden is an old man, but he still represents American values of decency, honesty, and progress. The GOP is stuck in a mud fight to see who can end up the nominee. Even in the end, they are still stained by the mud and corruption of Donald Trump.
(9) comments
At what point can we expect the wacko with the big Hollywood-style Trump sign to take it down? That’s the real question.
Too funny 😁. Gas prices Have doubled since 2021, food, utilities, rent and interest rates are up at least 30 percent since 2021. The entire country is rapidly spiraling down a moral rat 🐀 hole, our world leadership is a laughing stock and trump derangement syndrome is still rampant.
Yes, bb, you still have Trump derangement syndrome. I hope you get better soon.
Big Oil: 200 Billion Dollars in profit last year from price gouging. Profits from selling gasoline at the pump were 120% higher last Dec and 62% higher in May. That's unfettered free enterprise for ya!
Info from Joe:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/high-profit-margins-on-gasoline-are-costing-drivers-more-201841925.html
Perhaps you can remember the pandemic that began in 2020 -- you don't need to have a masters in economics to realize all the changes that made life more expensive for the world.
Trump Derangement Syndrome died the day Mr. Trump turned over his White House keys. 60+% of voting age America has no love/respect for Mr. Trump, and with him rowing his boat by himself there is no more 'derangement' coming from the 'I don't like Mr. Trump' camp. The folks that think he was and could be a savior twice risen -- they have the new TDS: Trump Delusion Syndrome. You can pretend all you want to, but Trump will never be president again. Look forward -- not backward.
Robert, Trump says he is looking forward to his trial.
Here he is on Truth Social:
"We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen. THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!"
(BTW: the "Stollen" error was Trump's not mine. He commonly makes this error. Inter alia.
When you resort to name-callling, you have lost the debate.
So, Trump has repeatedly lost the debate?
Here is a short list of the many name called by your hero has said. There is an apparent disconnect from what you say you believe!
"Crooked Hillary"
Hillary Clinton
"Little Rocket Man"
Kim Jon Un
"Low Energy Jeb"
Jeb Bush
"Lyin Ted"
Ted Cruz
" Pocahontas"
Elizabeth Warren
" Failing" New York Times
"Crazy" Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters
"Little Marco"
Marco Rubio
"Crazy" Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Don't forget Ron DeSanctimonious, Meatball Ron, Deranged Jack Smith, Crazy Nancy, Crazy Bernie and Wacky Omarosa and the really weird Evita for AOC. It's kind of a compliment because Eva Peron was dearly beloved by her nation.
