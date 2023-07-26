It has been seven years of being bombarded by Trumpism. Now we are suffering from a similar disorder called the Trump Syndrome. It is a degenerative condition that affects the population and begins to disintegrate justice and truth from our lives.

lwo
lwo

At what point can we expect the wacko with the big Hollywood-style Trump sign to take it down? That’s the real question.

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Too funny 😁. Gas prices Have doubled since 2021, food, utilities, rent and interest rates are up at least 30 percent since 2021. The entire country is rapidly spiraling down a moral rat 🐀 hole, our world leadership is a laughing stock and trump derangement syndrome is still rampant.

mword
mword

Yes, bb, you still have Trump derangement syndrome. I hope you get better soon.

Big Oil: 200 Billion Dollars in profit last year from price gouging. Profits from selling gasoline at the pump were 120% higher last Dec and 62% higher in May. That's unfettered free enterprise for ya!

Info from Joe:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/high-profit-margins-on-gasoline-are-costing-drivers-more-201841925.html

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Perhaps you can remember the pandemic that began in 2020 -- you don't need to have a masters in economics to realize all the changes that made life more expensive for the world.

Trump Derangement Syndrome died the day Mr. Trump turned over his White House keys. 60+% of voting age America has no love/respect for Mr. Trump, and with him rowing his boat by himself there is no more 'derangement' coming from the 'I don't like Mr. Trump' camp. The folks that think he was and could be a savior twice risen -- they have the new TDS: Trump Delusion Syndrome. You can pretend all you want to, but Trump will never be president again. Look forward -- not backward.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Robert, Trump says he is looking forward to his trial.

Here he is on Truth Social:

"We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen. THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!"

(BTW: the "Stollen" error was Trump's not mine. He commonly makes this error. Inter alia.

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

When you resort to name-callling, you have lost the debate.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

So, Trump has repeatedly lost the debate?

smedleyb
smedleyb

Here is a short list of the many name called by your hero has said. There is an apparent disconnect from what you say you believe!

"Crooked Hillary"

Hillary Clinton

"Little Rocket Man"

Kim Jon Un

"Low Energy Jeb"

Jeb Bush

"Lyin Ted"

Ted Cruz

" Pocahontas"

Elizabeth Warren

" Failing" New York Times

"Crazy" Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters

"Little Marco"

Marco Rubio

"Crazy" Joe Biden

Joe Biden

mword
mword

Don't forget Ron DeSanctimonious, Meatball Ron, Deranged Jack Smith, Crazy Nancy, Crazy Bernie and Wacky Omarosa and the really weird Evita for AOC. It's kind of a compliment because Eva Peron was dearly beloved by her nation.

