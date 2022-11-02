Hello to all veterans. This news is not good for us. I am proud that I severed my country and this makes me sick. Our men and women veterans are being poorly treated and what happened to Donald Trump's accountability act?
If every veteran's hospital and VA clinic are doing this, then our service to this country will be lost forever. Like the Camp Lejeune in North Carolina posing they tried to sweep this under the rug. And why is the director not fired for taking away all of the services that we need to keep us alive?
The Veteran's administration is a bunch of liars and it's time that these people need to pay for how they're screwing all of us over. Two years ago, I left Ukiah, California, to do my music and I was suggested to be a traveling veteran and I was screwed over at Fort Worth VA. And they refuse to give me my meds more than one time. And I will never do that again.
I used to trust the VA, but I have been screwed over so many times that I am losing that trust, and no veteran knows about the tort claim that they can file against anyone that does not treat us good. I filed one against the Palo Alto VAMC for screwing up my left foot. And I filed the tort claim and I won for medical malpractice. I suggest that if you're a veteran you have the right to sue the hospital and the regional council will process your lawsuit, and they will be fired on the spot. These things are hidden from us. So no one is above the law. And we have rights and don't let anyone tell you that you can't sue these people because you can.
